Did Jelly Roll Quit X? Find Out As Country Star Calls It The ‘Most Toxic Negative App to Ever Exist'

Many famous celebrities have taken a major step to take a hiatus from social media or completely get off from it and Jelly Roll has also joined the list. The country singer shared the major announcement of quitting X (previously known as Twitter).

Jelly Roll posted about this decision on October 20, Sunday. He candidly wrote“This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane.”

The musician further penned, “It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s**t to each other with no consequences,” adding, “I’m out lol.”

This major step comes after his October 14 appearance on the On Purpose podcast by Jay Shetty. In the episode, he talked about his deep insecurities and troubles with the law.

Jelly Roll stated that he was always a big child, so naturally, he has a “little chip” on his shoulder. The singer shared that when he was a child, he had once gotten into a fight with another kid and back then they had a chain wallet, so he grabbed it in an attempt to hit him. He continued, "And that was a strong-arm robbery case."

The singer talked about spending around 20 months in the system and he was just 13 years old at that time. He said that looking back at those years, he is “embarrassed” to discuss them.

The singer revealed that he was still not a good person in his 30s and said that he was a bad kid all the way when he was in his mid-20s. Jelly Rolls said that people always say to him that he is the “nicest” person that they have ever crossed paths with, to which he expresses being “glad” that they have not met anyone who knew him 20 years prior.

As far as his professional front goes, he is making waves in the country music scene. But there is a potential that he may consider venturing into acting as well. The vocalist shared this desire with People Magazine and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet of the Emmys, held in September 2024. He expressed that he wanted to star in a TV show so he could come there every year.

