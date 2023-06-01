Did Jenna Ortega’s mother take a subtle dig at Wednesday actress after she was spotted smoking?

Jenna Ortega’s mother Natalie has seemingly called out her own daughter after the former was spotted smoking with a friend recently.

For the unversed, Jenna Ortega, 20, was recently spotted in Notting Hill, West London, as she hung out with fellow actress Gideon Aldon. The two ladies were seen enjoying a drink and having a smoke despite there being a ‘no-smoking’ sign above them.

While many fans called out the Wednesday actress for the ‘gross’ act, there were others who defended her as well.

And now, Jenna’s mother has also called her out in a not-so-subtle way. Read on to know more.

Jenna Ortega’s mom, Natalie recently took to her Instagram stories and did not shy away from calling out her own daughter. She shared several memes that list the many dangers of smoking including lung cancer, oral cancer, brittle teeth, cigarette stench, and more. Natalie also shared a Lord of the Rings meme with a picture of Gollum and the caption, “Don’t believe those lies about cigarettes being bad for you. I’ve been smoking for most my 21 years and I feel great!”

In the end, Natalie also posted a meme about being a mother. It read, “A mother is always a mother. She never stops worrying about her children, even when they are all grown up and have children of their own.”

As soon as Jenna Ortega’s photos surfaced on social media platforms, they went viral among fans and netizens. Many called out the actress for indulging in a ‘bad habit’, while some defended her.

One fan wrote, "Young person does stupid thing for their long term health and wellbeing in attempt to seem cool and edgy." A second person said, "Incredibly stupid and unhealthy.”

However, there were also a few people who defended Ortega and opined that it is her personal choice as an adult. "Yeah, cigarettes aren’t good for you but she’s a grown a** adult that can make her own decisions. Let her live!" the comment read.

On the professional front, Jenna was last seen reprising her role as Tar Carpenter in Scream VI. She will next be seen in the upcoming movie Finestkind.

