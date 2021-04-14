Did Jennifer Aniston make a big REVELATION that she's adopting a baby during Friends: The Reunion? FIND OUT

Jennifer Aniston's rep has directly addressed the speculations of whether Jennifer Aniston is in the process of adopting a baby or not.

Jennifer Aniston's personal life has always been a topic of grave discussion over the years and refuses to die down anytime soon. From rumoured relationships to reconciling with exes, gossip mongers often get plenty of fodder at the expense of the 52-year-old actress. As Jennifer, along with her beloved castmates, recently wrapped filming the highly-awaited special Friends: The Reunion, much was reported about what was discussed between them.

Amongst the various topics of discussion between the cast members during Friends: The Reunion, there were several reports by European tabloids suggesting that Aniston made the big reveal to her 'friends' aka Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that she's in the process of adopting a baby. However, putting an immediate end to the rumours was Jen's rep, who stated to TMZ that the baby rumours are "false and never happened." Nonetheless, we wonder if the castmates do indeed talk candidly about their respective complex love lives during what will definitely be an intimate walk down memory lane.

Meanwhile, along with some leaked images, the official Instagram page of Friends shared a 'tease' snap from the sets of Friends: The Reunion, revealing that the cast had wrapped filming. "That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion," the caption excitedly read.

For the unversed, Friends: The Reunion was filmed at the original Stage 24 soundstage (where Friends used to be filmed with a studio audience with the iconic fountain making an appearance as well) which is located on Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, over the span of 3 days. When Friends: The Reunion will premiere is yet to be revealed.

