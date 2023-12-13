Did Jennifer Aniston text Matthew Perry on the day of his passing? Exploring FRIENDS actress' comments as she reveals 'he was happy'

Trigger Warning: This article has references to death, and substance abuse.

Known for his work on the popular sitcom FRIENDS, Matthew Perry tragically passed away on October 28 of this year. The actor was found dead in his bathtub and the cause of death is still to be determined. Although the actor had a long battle with drug addiction, his family and close friends stated that he had recovered from his addictions and was happy.

The news of his demise came as a shock to the world, including his co-stars in the sitcom. Recently, Jennifer Aniston mentioned in an interview that Perry was healthy and happy prior to his death. This made the tragedy more shocking.

Jennifer Aniston said that Matthew Perry was happy and not in pain before his untimely death

Following the loss of her FRIENDS co-star, Jennifer Aniston , in her first interview with Variety since the incident, she said that she had texted Matthew Perry on the morning of his demise and stated that he was happy.

She said, “As he said he’d love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

She continued,“It is. I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Aniston said that she hoped Perry realized how much the world loved him and that she was touched by the tributes paid to him.

“It’s so beautiful. I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”



Mathew Perry had a lengthy history of drug addiction

Although Matthew Perry’s death came as a shock to the world, he had a huge battle with substance abuse and drug addiction. He was addicted to alcohol since the age of 14 and after he had a skiing accident back in 1997, he became addicted to Vicodin. Perry spent over $9 million battling his addictions including therapy, surgeries, and rehab. He had many life-threatening incidents in previous years and almost faced death due to the complications of his addictions. The actor once revealed that he was addicted to alcohol while filming FRIENDS and hardly remembered 3 seasons of the sitcom as he was high on alcohol.

Perry revealed in the podcast, Q’ with Tom Power , that she could not watch the sitcom as it would remind him of his dark past. He said;

“I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go drinking … opiates … drinking … cocaine…Like I could tell season by season by how I looked.”

Perry also mentioned that he had helped many people with their addictions by converting his Malibu house into a treatment center. He wished he were remembered for his pursuit of recovery and for helping others recover with him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

