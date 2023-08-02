Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Says 'he is a beautiful man'

For the last six months, Jennifer Hudson has been shunning the media and paps about her relationship with rapper Common. After the pictures from their weekend trip to London came out, the internet was convinced that the two were dating. However, neither the star nor the American rapper answered the media when asked about it. But it seems that Hudson is ready to acknowledge this relationship after all. In her latest chat with TMZ, the songwriter might have spilled some beans. Here is what she had to say!

Jennifer Hudson does not deny dating Common

When the TMZ reporter found the American songwriter walking out of Il Pastaio in Beverly Hill this week, she was quick enough to ask her how she felt about the American rapper, Common. The reporter congratulated Hudson suggesting that they both make a beautiful couple. Jennifer replied with a 'Thank you' to this. After being questioned about the two collaborating in the near future, Hudson refused to comment on that.

However, by the end of her conversation with the reporter, she did say that Common 'is a beautiful man.' This was enough for her fans to confirm that she had greenlit all the rumors of their relationship.

Fans concerned about Common's past

With the video making viral waves, fans do not seem to approve of the relationship. This accounts for the series of events that took place between Tiffany Haddish and Common. It was very recently in July 2023 that the comedian came public with the details of her breakup with Common. Speaking to The Washington Post, the actress revealed that her split from Common was 'mutual,' and that he did it over the phone.

With this in recent revelations, fans seemed concerned for Jennifer Hudson. One of the fans jokingly posted a meme to the post, requesting Jennifer 'Don't Do It.' But it seems like the actress is fixated on her decision on who she wants to date. In fact, the recent photos of the two only suggest that they are in a happy relationship.

