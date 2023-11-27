Did Jennifer Lawrence get plastic surgery done on her eyes and nose? Actress addresses rumors in a sit-down with Kylie Jenner

In the ever-watchful eyes of the public, celebrities often find themselves under intense scrutiny regarding their appearance. Jennifer Lawrence, the accomplished Oscar-winning actress, is no exception. Recent speculations and comparisons of photos from different stages of her career have ignited rumors about potential plastic surgery, particularly focusing on her eyes and nose.

As fans engage in discussions fueled by side-by-side images, the question looms: Has Jennifer Lawrence undergone significant alterations to her natural beauty? The superstar has finally addressed the speculation, making her stance clear.

Internet buzzes with speculations about Jennifer Lawrence’s alleged plastic surgery

Many recently have pointed out what they believe to be subtle yet noticeable changes in Jennifer Lawrence's facial features. The focus centers on her nose, with enthusiasts debating the possibility of a nose job. Comparisons shared on social media accounts have highlighted the alleged transformation, leading to discussions about the actress's evolving appearance.

While some fans commend the subtlety of any potential work, others speculate on additional procedures, including eyelid surgery, botox, and fillers. The conversation among fans unfolds with varying opinions on the extent of Jennifer Lawrence's alleged cosmetic enhancements.

Jennifer Lawrence on her plastic surgery rumors: ‘It's all about makeup'

Amidst the growing buzz, Jennifer Lawrence addresses the plastic surgery rumors, providing insight that challenges the speculations. The actress asserts during her conversation with Kylie Jenner, as retrieved via Interview Magazine , that the changes in her appearance are not the result of surgical interventions but rather the magic of makeup, as she gives a shout-out to her makeup artist.

“That’s really, really cool. And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months, since I’ve been working with him, is convinced that I had eye surgery,” Lawerence stated. “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.” The superstar further takes a dig at all the buzz created by netizens about her alleged plastic surgery, stating, “Well, apparently, I’ve had full plastic surgery. [Laughs]”

Adding on, Kylie Jenner candidly admits to getting lip fillers, sharing, “I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26, and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I’m like, 'What are we talking about?'"

Drawing a parallel to Kylie Jenner's openness about her own cosmetic procedures, Lawrence emphasizes the transformative power of aging as she debunked rumors of undergoing the knife. She added, “I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’ What was the hardest part of transitioning from the beauty industry to the fashion industry?”

While fans engage in spirited discussions about alleged surgeries, Lawrence, with a touch of humor and resilience, attributes her changing appearance to the natural passage of time and the artistry of makeup.

