Did Jennifer Lawrence grant permission for Timothée Chalamet to date Kylie Jenner?

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence, known for her friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, responded to a fan question about Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner. With her signature wit and humor, Lawrence jokingly mentioned her lack of permission while showing her support for the budding romance.

A light-hearted remark from Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's playful response to the fan question brought a light-hearted touch to the conversation. She humorously quipped, "I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it." Her comment elicited laughter from the audience, showcasing her charismatic and fun-loving nature.

An unexpected connection for Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence's humorous remark adds an interesting layer to her existing association with the Kardashian-Jenner family. As a friend of the family, she has shared moments with them in the past, even ranking the family members during a playful game on Andy Cohen's show. Her familiarity with the clan and her friendship with them make her comment about Chalamet's romance with Jenner all the more amusing.

