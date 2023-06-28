Did Jennifer Lawrence have a fling with Liam Hemsworth when he was married to Miley Cyrus?

Jennifer Lawrence, the famous Hollywood actress has made headlines many times with her candidness and outspoken nature. In her recent chat with Andy Cohen in the Watch What Happens Live, The Hunger Games actress finally addressed the rumors about her 'secret fling' with co-star Liam Hemsworth. For the unversed, it was rumored that Lawrence had a short fling with Hemsworth during the making of their film, while the actor was still married to his ex-wife Miley Cyrus. However, Jennifer Lawrence finally set the record straight, by putting the rumors to rest.

Jennifer Lawrence denies having a fling with Liam Hemsworth

During her appearance in the Watch What Happens Live show, Jennifer Lawrence finally addressed the rumors about her 'secret fling' with Liam Hemsworth and stated that it was absolutely baseless. "When Miley Cyrus' song Flowers debuted, there was a lot of talks that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus," stated host Andy Cohen during the 'Plead the Fifth' round in the show. "Not true, total rumor," stated Jennifer Lawrence, as she set the record state. "We all know Liam Hemsworth and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So, I assume the music video was just a coincidence," explained the actress.

For the unversed, The Hunger Games actress had admitted that she and Hemsworth kissed off-screen once, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live show, in 2015. "Liam and I grew up. He is really hot. What would you have done?… Yeah, I have," stated the actress in the show, leaving the audience shocked. Jennifer's revelation created quite a stir on social media for a very long time.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's relationship

For the unversed, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the sets of The Last Song. The duo confirmed dating immediately after they wrapped up shooting for the project. After a few years of on-and-off relationship and breaking up multiple times, the former couple got engaged on May 31, 2012, but broke up again. But Cyrus and Hemsworth got engaged again, in 2016.

Later, after a lot of speculations, the famous singer confirmed that she got married to the actor, on December 23, 2018. But the ex-couple finally parted ways in August 2019, and announced the same with an official statement. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," wrote the actor on his Instagram post, later.

