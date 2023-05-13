Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a 'red carpet fight' at The Mother's premiere? Here's the truth

Is Jennifer Lopez having a tough time with her husband, Ben Affleck? The couple's recent appearances have put their relationship in the spotlight off late. The cause of the uncomfortable interactions between the couple at the premiere of The Mother sparked fight rumors. However, the same has been clarified now.

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a fight?

According to a lip reader who spoke to the Daily Mail, the pair, who occasionally displayed signs of frustration and annoyance, were only discussing postures and placement for the red carpet photographers at the Los Angeles event on Wednesday.

The conversation that took place between the couple was regarding the singer's low-cut top, which was "showing too much," which prompted him to say that it was alright.

Affleck and his wife looked to strike a co-operative stance before he told her to get closer and leaned down to comfort her saying, "Don't worry, babe."

The 'Argo' director turned to the 'Shotgun Wedding' actress after their shots were finished and remarked, "That's us, done," before kissing her and asking whether she was alright.

Lopez said "yes" and directed Affleck to "step over there."

Meanwhile, it was only a few days ago when JLo and Affleck sparked rumors of having a fight. A video of the couple walking towards their car, and Ben's actions at Jennifer didn't go well with netizens.

Fans thought the two were fighting in the so-called "miserable" clip, which was shot on Tuesday, the day before the premiere of The Mother.

One user tweeted, "That's Ben Affleck slamming that door on Jennifer Lopez, clearly angry." "Ufff…" Another person said, "You may 'have it all' and yet be miserable.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship

On the filming of their movie Gigli in 2002, which was released the following year, Lopez and Affleck got to know one another. Cris Judd, Lopez's second husband, was her spouse at the time. When the couple finally got divorced in 2003, Lopez and Affleck quickly made their relationship known. Over 20 years later, the couple finally rekindled their romance and got married in a romantic ceremony.

