Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids attend their Vegas wedding? Find out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend and fans have been thrilled to see their 20-year romance culminate into a marriage. The couple who got engaged earlier this year got married at a little chapel in Vegas as revealed by Lopez in her newsletter where she also posted photos.

Affleck who was previously married to Jennifer Garner shares his three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with her. As for Lopez, the singer is a mother to twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony. At their Vegas wedding though, reports suggest Affleck's children were not present. However, Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, were seemingly at the wedding given that JLo shared a photo of Emme in the backseat of a pink Cadillac in her newsletter.

According to Elle, a source also informed that the couple had a "small” ceremony afterwards." The source further added, "[Jennifer's] mom and kids were there. They just wanted to be married so they got married." In her newsletter, Lopez spoke about her new blended family with Affleck. She wrote, "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance has been one of the most iconic ones in Hollywood. The couple who initially were engaged in the early 2000s split following their engagement. The couple rekindled their romance last year.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's last name after 'best possible wedding' in Las Vegas