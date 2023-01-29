Did Jennifer Lopez and kids attend ex Marc Anthony’s wedding with 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira?

Jennifer Lopez ’s ex-husband Marc Anthony just exchanged wedding vows with Nadia Ferreira. According to Hola, the 54-year-old singer got married to 23-year-old Nadia on Saturday, January 28 th , in Miami, Florida. The wedding took place at the Perez Art Museum, Miami. Marc and Nadia became man and wife nine months after the couple confirmed their engagement. The wedding ceremony was reportedly a star-studded affair. However, did Marc’s ex-spouse Jennifer Lopez, and her children with him – Max and Emme attend the special day? Read on to find out.

For the uninitiated, as per People magazine, Jennifer and Marc were married from 2004 to 2014. They share two twins, Max and Emme from their marriage. However, it looks like Jennifer, her now husband Ben Affleck, and her twins did not attend Marc Anthony’s wedding to Nadia. According to Just Jared, Jennifer and Emme, along with Ben’s children, were spotted with the Gone Girl actor in Los Angeles, on the day of the wedding. The only person missing was Max, so it might be possible for him at his father’s wedding. However, unless the other members of the family got on a flight to Miami right after getting spotted in the city, they might not have made it to the ceremony.

While J. Lo and her twins might have missed it, other celebs who were at Marc’s wedding with Nadia include the likes of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Meluma, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi. The wedding was officiated by the Mayor of Miami – Francis X. Suarez.

More about Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme

Maximilian David Muniz or Max, is Jennifer’s only son. He was born on February 22, 2008, along with his twin Emme. As per Page Six, he is the more reserved one. “Emme is like a mini-me; Max is really like a mini-Marc. They’re complete opposites,” Jennifer told Latin Times via SCMP. Max also featured in the 2022 romantic comedy Marry Me alongside his mom Jennifer. Emme Maribel Muniz is J. Lo’s other child, and Max’s twin. As per the Shotgun Wedding actress, Emme likes to go by they/them pronouns. They performed with their mom on stage during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.