Did Jennifer Lopez Visit Ben Affleck's Home Right Before Their Divorce Settlement? Report Suggests THIS

Jennifer Lopez reportedly visited Ben Affleck’s home one day before news broke that the exes had settled their divorce. The amicable former couple was photographed outside the Gone Girl star’s Los Angeles house on Sunday, January 5, Page Six reported on Monday.

The Atlas actress, per the outlet, was joined by her 16-year-old son Emme, who walked out of the Oscar winner’s home carrying a large present.

The pair were accompanied by Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel, whom the Marry Me actress appeared thrilled to see.

Per Page Six, Lopez kept it casual for the outing, opting to dress in a tan long-sleeved top, baggy jeans, and boots. Affleck, meanwhile, sported a black button-up and cargo pants.

The Argo star and the On the Floor hitmaker reunited after spending the holidays apart.

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged to be married in the early 2000s before their 2004 split, rekindled their romance in 2021 and ended up getting hitched in July 2022 in a secret Las Vegas wedding. The former flames followed their hush-hush union with a grand ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia estate in August of the same year.

Lopez pulled the plug on their marriage on the second anniversary of the ceremony in 2024.

In her divorce filing last year, Lopez listed April 26 as their official date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The multihyphenate asked the judge to waive spousal support for both parties in her filing and also requested her maiden name be restored, which she had changed to Affleck following her marriage to the actor-producer.

At the time, Lopez also stated that their community and quasi-community property were “unknown” to them at the moment, hence they'd divide their assets at a later date.

The terms of Bennifer’s divorce settlement remain confidential as of writing this article.

