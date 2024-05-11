Did Jerry Seinfeld Ask Chris Rock To Parody Will Smith’s Oscars Slap For Unfrosted? Actor-Director Spills Beans

Jerry Seinfeld revealed he wanted Chris Rock to parody Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap for his movie, Unfrosted. While appearing on the Fly on the Wall podcast, the comedian shared that he reached out to Rock, but the filming began right after the incident, and the Oscar host was “too shook” at the time.

On the podcast, the Seinfeld star explained that he had planned to give Chris the role of emcee of the Bowl and the Spoon awards in the film. However, after the infamous incident with Smith, Rock backed out of the part.

What did Jerry Seinfeld reveal about wanting Chris Rock onboard with Unfrosted?

In conversation with Dana Carvey and David Spades, Seinfeld revealed that he wanted Chris Rock to be a part of his film. Jerry said, “The other thing I wanted to do that I almost did was that Chris Rock was going to be the emcee of the Bowl & Spoon Awards, and we shot that right after the Will Smith slap.”

The Unfrosted director added, “I was going to have somebody come up on the stage and have Chris punch ’em out as they got there.” In addition, the comedian revealed to the podcast hosts that Rock was "shook" by the 2022 Oscars incident, which happened after the host made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that did not sit well with the Hitch actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Cedrid then stepped in to play the character of the host of awards in the film, giving it a humorous touch. Jerry shared, “That was what that scene was going to be, but Cedric saved the day. I love Cedric.”

Jerry went on to ask Carvey and Spades whether it would have been funny if added the parody bit to the film, to which the podcast hosts replied that it would have worked well “without the Will Smith thing because there’s still kind of a residual darkness around that moment.”

What is Unfrosted about?

Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted follows the story of two rivals who battle it out to make a pastry that would change the face of breakfast. The movie shows Kellogg’s vs. Post, who are at the top of their game in the breakfast business and yet want the other company to be out of the race.

Advertisement

According to the official synopsis of the Netflix film, “In 1963, in Michigan, business rivals Kellogg's and Post competed to create a cake that could change breakfast forever.” Apart from directing the film, Seinfeld has also written and acted in the movie alongside Hugh Grant and Max Greenfield.

Unfrosted is available to stream on Netflix.