Did Jessica Simpson use Ozempic for her weight loss: Find Out

Singer and actor Jessica Simpson recently opened up about her feelings regarding the fiasco created by her drastic weight loss. Simpson first came under fire in 2022 for her campaign pictures with pottery barn, where she had visibly lost a lot of weight overnight.

She had addressed people's comments through an Instagram post saying "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging “you will never be good enough. The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."

Did Jessica Simpson take the controversial weight loss medicine?

In a recent interview with a magazine, Jessica Simpson was asked about the allegations that the American businesswoman had taken the controversial medicine, Ozempic to shed weight quickly. She replied "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or do they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

It is not uncommon to see people either riddled with worry for the singer in her Instagram comments talking about her sudden body change or accusing her of doing so through questionable ways. Simpson got candid about her feeling saying, "Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt."

Jessica Simpson, known for her hit song "A Public Affair," embraces the positive aspects of her body transformation throughout the years. Rather than focusing on the changes, she recognizes the value in experiencing different sizes. Simpson acknowledges her fortune in understanding the women who support her brand and the impact it has on her own mindset.

