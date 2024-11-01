Did Jill Zarin’s Daughter Ally Shapiro End Her Engagement With Jordan Bilfeld? Learn All That We Know

Ally Shapiro, the daughter of the highly celebrated actress Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City, has called off her engagement to Jordan Bilfeld. The sad and shocking news comes only two months after they had made headlines announcing their new journey together.

According to Jill Zarin, who spoke to Page Six, “After much reflection, [they have] made the difficult decision to end their engagement.”

The Good Afternoon America star also stated to the outlet that the family is currently focused on supporting Ally during this tough phase of her life, while also mentioning that they appreciate the efforts of the followers and requested privacy given the current situation.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, the couple was already facing issues, even when Shapiro and Bilfeld had thrown their engagement party in the Hamptons in late September. They had hoped that their relationship would eventually take a positive turn and decided to proceed with the engagement.

However, per the insider, it was just last week that they called off their engagement, following which their close ones and friends were left shocked.

Meanwhile, Shapiro had been dropping hints online about her separation from Bilfeld, as she had started posting video clips showing her moving into a studio apartment.

Ally Shapiro and the director of VaynerMedia began dating back in January 2022. In Shapiro’s recent social media videos, she was seen lip-syncing to a few emotional songs, where she was notably not wearing her engagement ring.

Ally Shapiro had even shared two videos recently featuring the RHONY alum, Jill Zarin, and her boyfriend, Gary Brody, in which they were seen helping Ally move into a smaller apartment.

In this TikTok video, Ally Shapiro wrote, “When you don’t realize how much you needed your parents until they drop everything for you.”

Speaking of Ally Shapiro posting clips on TikTok, she had been sharing sweet and lovely videos of herself along with her fiancé, Jordan Bilfeld, earlier this month.

In these clips, the couple was seen holding hands, spending romantic moments together, and enjoying date nights. That was not all, as the couple even celebrated the Jewish holiday with Shapiro’s parents throughout the month of October.

