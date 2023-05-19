Did Jimmy Kimmel get fired by ABC?

Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel has always been known for his controversial remarks and edgy humour. Recently, an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! caused quite a stir as it seemed that ABC decided to part ways with the comedian. However, things were not as they appeared.

The scripted comedy bit that caused confusion

During Monday night's episode, approximately nine and a half minutes into Kimmel's monologue, a news cut-in graphic took over the screen. Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, then read a "statement" from the network, announcing their decision to let go of Kimmel after their long partnership. A parody of Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox News followed, with humorous comments advising Kimmel not to let the door hit him on the way out. While this segment was clearly intended as a scripted comedy bit, it led to confusion among viewers.



Previous Controversy

To understand the context, it is important to note that Jimmy Kimmel has been no stranger to controversy throughout his career. One notable controversy involved his past instances of appearing in blackface, which resurfaced and sparked debates about cultural sensitivity. Additionally, his behaviour towards Megan Fox on his show drew criticism, as did a stunt involving Quinta Brunson when she won her Emmy. These incidents have raised concerns and calls for renewed investigations into Kimmel's conduct.

However, despite the controversies and a history of comedy shenanigans in questionable taste, Jimmy Kimmel has not faced the same fate as Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News. While some viewers may argue that Kimmel's past actions warrant further consequences, ABC has not taken the step of removing him from his late-night show. Kimmel continues to enjoy his role as a popular late-night host, delivering monologues and conducting interviews with celebrities and public figures.

In conclusion, the recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! may have given the impression that ABC had fired Jimmy Kimmel, but it was simply a scripted comedy bit intended to entertain viewers. While Kimmel's controversial moments have raised concerns and calls for renewed investigations, the late-night host remains on the air. The world of comedy and entertainment has always been a space where edgy humor and occasional missteps coexist, and Kimmel's career reflects that dynamic. Only time will tell if his past actions catch up with him or if he continues to navigate the world of late-night television unscathed. For now, audiences can tune in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to enjoy his unique brand of comedy and celebrity interviews.

