Did Joe Alwyn ‘struggle’ with Taylor Swift’s fame and attention from fans? Insider REVEALS

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s reported break up has shocked the internet. The 33-year-old Grammy-award-winning singer and the 32-year-old actor were first linked together in 2017 when it was reported that they have been dating each other for quite a few months. Fans speculated that the former couple must have crossed paths at the 2016 MET Gala – something Taylor has alluded to in her songs. The news about their split comes amid Swift’s much-talked-about Eras Tour. And now, a source close to the duo has spilled some beans about their relationship and the reason for the breakup. Read on to find out.

Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up?

Taylor and her long-time beau Joe reportedly broke up a few weeks ago. A source close to both stars informed PEOPLE magazine that the split happened due to the differences in their personalities. The source shared that the former lovebirds have had rough patches in their relationship before but that they always worked things out. They noted that ‘ultimately’ Taylor and Joe "weren't the right fit for one another."

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," said the source, referring to Taylor Swift’s 6th studio album. "Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble,” the source added.

Did Joe Alwyn struggle with Taylor Swift’s fame?

If the source is to be believed, "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public.” It should be noted that both Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn kept their relationship extremely private and away from the limelight. Adding further, the source said, "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

The source revealed that Taylor did not see the relationship working in the long run. They also revealed that the ex-flames are friendly and that Taylor does not have anything bad to say about the Conversations With Friends actor.

