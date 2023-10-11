Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to temporary schedule for daughters through early 2024 amid custody battle? Report suggests so

In what appears to be a significant development in the ongoing custody battle between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the estranged couple has reportedly reached a temporary agreement regarding the care and custody of their two daughters. This agreement, outlined in an interim consent order obtained from court documents, follows what has been described as a "productive mediation" that took place from October 4th to October 7th as per a report by PEOPLE.

What does the temporary schedule for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughters look like?

As per a report by PEOPLE, under the terms of this temporary custody arrangement , which extends through early 2024, their two daughters, Delphine and Willa, will split their time between both parents. Reportedly, from October 9th to October 21st, the children will be with Sophie Turner, who, interestingly, has been granted permission to travel with them to England and throughout the United States during this period.

After that, on October 21st, the custody transitions to Joe Jonas , who will have the girls in his care until November 2nd 2023. Reportedly, similar travel permissions have been extended to Joe Jonas during his time with the children as well.

The back-and-forth will continue as Sophie Turner or the children's nanny is expected to regain custody on November 2nd, and they will remain with her until November 22nd. The kids will then return to Joe Jonas from November 22nd to December 16th, seemingly spending the holidays with Turner, who will have custody from December 16th to January 7th 2024.

What else does the mutual agreement between Jonas and Sophie Turner say?

As per a report by PEOPLE, the agreement also stipulates that both parties must jointly submit a status report letter before December 23rd 2023, outlining the progress of their ongoing mediation efforts. This clause reflects their ongoing commitment to finding a long-term solution that serves the best interests of their children.

Additionally, this temporary custody agreement and schedule was a result of a lawsuit filed by Sophie against Joe, in which she alleged that he was wrongfully retaining their daughters by withholding their passports and not allowing them to return to England. Joe Jonas disputed these claims, stating that he believed they were working towards a co-parenting plan.

