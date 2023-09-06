Did Joe Jonas file for divorce from Sophie Turner after an unknown ring camera incident? Details inside

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed that they will be getting a divorce from each other after 4 years of marriage. With this news comes more speculation about the reason behind the two separating, as they have been out and about as normal in recent times. The two posted pictures of each other, with loving captions as recently as August. So many wondered what went wrong for them in a span of 1 month. Here's what we know.

Footage/audio from ring cam reason behind Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce?

Joe Jonas witnessed an incident involving Sophie Turner through a ring camera that ultimately solidified his choice to separate from her after 4 years. According to multiple insiders with direct access to Jonas who talked to TMZ, he had access to a ring camera footage or audio that recorded Sophie's actions or words, which served as the tipping point in his realization that their marriage needed to end. It should be kept in mind that many speculations and rumors about the couple have been flying around since the news of their split broke to the media. But whatever the truth behind the couple parting ways might be, it has now been confirmed by Jonas and Turner that they are definitely not together anymore.

Sources claims differences in lifestyles

According to TMZ, Joe and Sophie's marital troubles had escalated in the last 6 months due to a significant difference in how they live their life. As per another insider, "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

As many reports have speculated, allegedly the middle Jonas took care of their two children in the last 3 months. Turner had been in London at this time, while he was busy touring around the US. Reportedly, the 34-year-old had been in contact with at least two divorce attorneys since last week. Interestingly, both of these attorneys practice in Los Angeles, but the singer filed for divorce in Florida on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the two posted the same statements on their Instagram account earlier today. And, Sophie and Joe asked for some privacy during this time of turmoil in their life.