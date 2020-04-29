Did John Cena SLAM ex Nikki Bella with his cryptic tweet by mentioning 'Talk with someone, not about someone'?

Did WWE superstar John Cena just slam his ex Nikki Bella with his cryptic tweet about not talking behind people’s back? Read on to find out.

John Cena and Nikki Bella sparked romance rumours in 2012 and after dating for several years, decided to call off their engagement in 2018. The two called it quits after dating for 6 years and it looks like the two still have some unresolved issues. Cena recently posted a cryptic tweet and his fans think it was meant for his ex-girlfriend. He shared a post about not talking behind people’s back and people think it is a response to a comment that Nikki had made, on her reality show of Total Bellas, about her reservations when it comes to getting married.

In one of the latest episodes, Nikki opened up about her fear of being trapped inside of a marriage, since her parent’s rough divorce took a toll on her. She also spoke about her “fear of men" in general, seemingly referring to her ex-boyfriend, Cena. While Nikki is currently enjoying her life with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev and the two are all set to welcome their first child together, he comments did not go down well with her ex.

“I do see where I carry that into my relationships and even just committing. All I’ve ever thought of is it would be so amazing to walk down the aisle, but then I get close, and I can’t even breathe. Am I just going to be stuck in something that I don’t want to be in? And, I just carry that with me because that’s how mom was for so long, stuck. And I think that’s just what I learned,” she said. While she did not name any particular man in the episode, it seems like Cena took it personally. “Talk with someone, not about someone,” he tweeted. ALSO READ: WWE News: UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez released from his WWE contract amid COVID 19 crisis

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×