Did John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Tie The Knot Secretly? Couple Sparks Speculation After Father's Day Post

It looks like people are discussing whether John Mulaney has gone and gotten married again. The whole thing began when he posted, and then deleted a photo on the social site Instagram on Father’s Day. In the snap, the 41-year-old funnyman was relaxing with a baked potato beside his 2-year-old son, Malcolm who was wearing a shiny ring on his finger.

The kid was wearing a t-shirt with the text "Yes. "I know I look like Daddy," while working on an art project alongside Mulaney.

The actor deleted the adorable photo and replaced it with images of Malcolm and himself having fun on a floor with bubble wrap. He tagged their location with the hashtag "Father's Day" but did not include a caption.

A mysterious post sparks marriage speculations

Reddit users with better eyesight began speculating that Mulaney may have already got married to Olivia Munn, who is 43 years old. Another fan said that it is quite strange that he removed the pic rather than the mere possibility of them getting married. One person said they didn’t even see the ring, and thought he just posted two Father’s Day pictures for a joke.

Of course, some people commented that perhaps the fact that Olivia Munn recently had a rough time-fighting cancer helped them change their minds, which could be the reason they wanted to tie the knot. Well, it appears that there could actually be wedding bells for Mulaney and Munn in the near future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Are Future Trunks and Kid Trunks In Dragon Ball? Explored

Love laughs, and support: Mulaney and Munn's whirlwind journey

As for Mulaney and Munn’s peeps, no statement has been made yet about all this fuss to Page Six. Three started dating in 2021, but in May of the same year, Mulaney separated from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

It was in November precisely when they welcomed their little dude, already named Malcolm. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy and a full hysterectomy. The lady then embarked on the journey of revealing her health status the following year.

When Munn spoke about Mulaney to People in April, she only had great words to say about him; further, she stated that he is a very attentive and involved dad throughout her chemotherapy treatment. Like honestly, she was like ‘he was there for me, doing everything with a smile’, this seems like in a time of crisis for Munn, Mulaney was there for her and was even smiling while demonstrating it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You Will Be Seeing Me': Kenya Moore Confirms She Is Here To Say Amid Reports Of RHOA Suspension