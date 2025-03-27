Did Johnny Depp Convince Producer to Let Go of Corey Feldman from What's Eating Gilbert Grape? Actor Claims, 'He Wasn't Fond of Me'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Corey Feldman recently revealed the one missed opportunity he is still “bitter” about. The Suicide for Beginners actor spoke about the 1993 classic What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and how Johnny Depp played a major role in his departure from the film.

During an appearance on the Magnificent Others podcast, Feldman mentioned that he was originally supposed to play the role of Arnie. For those who may not know, Arnie is the disabled younger brother of Depp's character, Gilbert Grape.

Speaking with host Billy Corgan, Feldman claimed that he was initially cast in the role that Leonardo DiCaprio later played on screen.

Admitting that he has never watched the film because he is still “bitter” about the situation, Feldman reiterated, “I was originally cast for that role.”

When Billy Corgan asked if he had been pushed out of the film, Feldman responded by mentioning Johnny Depp ’s name. He stated that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was cast after him and claimed that Depp “whispered into the producers' ear that he wasn’t fond of me.” Feldman further alleged that Depp told the producers, “He said that I was a junkie and that he didn’t work with junkies.”

The actor from the 2004 horror-comedy Puppet Master vs. Demonic Toys then noted that this was the first time he was shedding light on the topic.

Billy Corgan went on to ask if Corey Feldman was using drugs during the filming of the movie, to which the Stand by Me actor recalled that he had just gotten sober, adding that he had recently gotten out of rehab at the time.

Eventually, Leonardo DiCaprio went on to earn his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Arnie in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

