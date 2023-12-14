Did Jonathan Majors tell ex-girlfriend he wanted to kill himself? Disturbing texts between the duo come to light amid the actor's assault case

The ongoing trial between Marvel star Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari who brought physical assault and domestic abuse charges against the actor seems to have reached a new height as on Wednesday (December 13) new text evidence was brought to court by prosecutors. These very disturbing exchanges between the ex-couple show Majors threatening to kill himself if Jabbari sought medical attention after an argument.

What happened between Jabbari and Majors?

Jonathan Majors, whom you may know from Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania or Loki season 2 is facing legal repercussions after his arrest in March. Which was based on the assault accusations from his ex-partner Grace Jabbari, who said that the actor had allegedly physically assaulted and threatened her in a car they both were in.

A counter report was filed a few months later against Jabbari where Majors seemed to accuse her of domestic violence instead. The cross filing was stated to be “very unusual” by a judge and prosecutors have refused to prosecute Jabbari based on the counter charges. The case against Majors however, is going strong and the actor could face up to one year in prison if the allegations against him are proven.

On the night of the alleged assault, Jabbari claims to have seen a suspicious text on his phone from an unknown woman and when demanded to know who she was and tried to take Majors’ phone from him, he turned violent and physically assaulted her, resulting in minor injuries. But during over four days of testimony last week, Jabbari claims that the relationship was already mentally and physically abusive and it all just came to head on that fateful night.

Most recent developments on the case

On 13th of December, a lot of new evidence came to light as Jabbari and her team brought forth old texts between the couple which range from concerning to downright disturbing. The common theme between them was Majors threatening to take his own life on more than one occasion, especially when she wanted to seek medical attention about an injury she had allegedly sustained during one of their fights.

In several other texts, Majors also threatened to take his own life because Grace did not hug him and also called himself, “A monster. A horrible man.” who is “not capable of love”. One of the more disturbing texts between the ex-couple was from September of 2022 when Majors appeared to admit to physically harming Jabbari during one of their fights. There, he allegedly told Grace that her going to a hospital for her injuries could lead to questions and even an investigation. A voice recording of a fight between the couple was also brought into court where Majors called him “A great man.”

The court also received an X-ray of Jabbari’s middle finger which was bruised and showed a hairline fracture. A picture of her ear with a cut that she received from Majors’ alleged assault was also produced. Even though the defense kept arguing that Jabbari only filed the case for attention and to get back at the actor after their breakup, witnesses were also brought who supported Jabbari’s claims. Majors will face up to one year in prison if all the charges against him are proven.