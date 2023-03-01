Did Jordyn Woods back Selena Gomez amid latter’s social media drama with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber?

The Selena Gomez-Kylie Jenner-Hailey Bieber drama has taken an interesting turn, with Jordyn Woods entering the equation. For those unaware, recently Selena posted a video on TikTok sharing that she over-laminated her brows by accident. Soon Kylie posted a close-up picture of her and Hailey’s brows on her Instagram story and Selenators, as Gomez’s fans like to address themselves, accused Jenner and Bieber of acting like ‘mean girls’ and mocking the 30-year-old singer. Kylie then denied these accusations and Selena showed her support too. However, Gomez decided to take a social media break after an old video of Hailey Bieber pretending to gag at Taylor Swift’s mention resurfaced on social media. However, the Lose You to Love Me singer ensured to defend her BFF before stepping away from the drama.

And now, looks like Kylie’s friend-turned-stranger Jordyn Woods has entered the conversation while she seemingly backs Selena Gomez. Find out what happened. Did Jordyn Woods show support for Selena Gomez? Amid the Gomez-Jenner-Bieber drama, American model Jordyn Woods recently took to her TikTok space and posted a video. In the clip, she can be seen using Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lipliner. In the caption, she wrote, “love this lip liner”. Did Woods just show her indirect support to the Rare singer? Well, fans definitely think so. As soon as the video was posted online, fans and netizens concluded that Jordyn must be ‘Team Selena’ following her feud with once-upon-a-time-close-friend Kylie Jenner.

What happened between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods? For the unversed, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods used to be close friends a few years ago. However, in 2019, there were rumours that Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson, who was Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend. Ever since then, Kylie and Woods have not maintained any contact, at least in the public eye. What do you think about the ongoing feud? Tell us in the comments below.

