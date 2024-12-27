Did Judge Deny Jay-Z's Attempt to Dismiss Rape Case That Involves Him And Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? Find Out

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape.

The internet was shocked when people found out about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z’s names allegedly being involved in a rape case that occurred in the year 2000. Now, Run This Town rapper met with failure as he attempted to terminate this case, per Deadline.

According to the report, a federal judge denied Jay-Z’s attempt at case dismissal on Thursday. His attempt to witness the real identity of Jane Doe made public and move this entire matter along at a quick pace was rejected by Judge Analisa Torres, per the report.

While pointing at the “weight of the factors,” which also includes a “highly sensitive and extremely personal“ nature of the plaintiff’s claims, the judge came to the decision that the context of the matter “tips in favor of allowing Plaintiff to remain anonymous, at least for this stage of the litigation,” per the outlet.

It was also acknowledged by Judge Torres that the opinion about anonymity could alter down the line, which depends on where this matter goes and what evidence leads to, according to the publication’s article.

For the unversed, a lawsuit that was filed on October 20 included Diddy’s name, reportedly accusing them of raping a 13-year-old girl in the year 2000 during the afterpart of MTV VMAs. This filing also included a male 'Celebrity A’ and a female ‘Celebrity B’ as participants in the rape, and on December 8, an amended complaint mentioned the Song Cry vocalist's named Celebrity A, but as of now, Celebrity B’s identity has not been revealed, per Deadline.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

