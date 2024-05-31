Did Julia Roberts Nearly Turn Down Notting Hill Role? Interesting Facts Explored As Movie Turned 25

It’s been 25 years since we saw Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill. The movie released on May 28, 1999, ended up becoming a hit grossing over USD 300 million worldwide. But the role Julia Roberts played could have gone to someone else as she cited one shocking reason.

Why Julia Roberts almost did not star in Notting Hill?

This year, the beloved romantic comedy Notting Hill celebrates its 25th anniversary. Surprisingly, Julia Roberts almost missed out on starring in this iconic film.

In an interview with British Vogue, Julia Roberts shared how she initially hesitated about accepting the role with Richard Curtis, the film's screenwriter. She revealed that for an unexpected reason, she thought of not doing that part in the film, now considered one of her most iconic performances.

While one may think that playing an actor role would not be that tough for another actor, Roberts found the experience daunting. She described the role as "one of the hardest things I've ever had to do" in the interview. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"I was so uncomfortable!" she recounted. "I almost didn’t take the part because it just seemed ― oh, it just seemed so awkward. I didn’t even know how to play that person."

Advertisement

The Oscar-winning actress expressed her reluctance to play a movie star. She "loathed being dressed as a movie star," and this discomfort affected her performance in the significant and iconic scene where her character, Anna Scott, confesses to Hugh Grant's character, William Thacker, saying, "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy."

Despite her initial hesitations, Roberts later agreed to star in the film, alongside Hugh Grant. Directed by Roger Michell, Notting Hill had a happy ending with the couple married and expecting a child.

Some other interesting facts about Notting Hill

One of the most interesting facts regarding the film was Hugh Grant found it somehow critical to kiss Roberts in the film because of her large mouth. Roberts took that lightly and even expressed her desire to collaborate with him again.

Another thing is in the whole movie, Roberts did not take Grant’s character William’s name, not even in another conversation.

Despite Anna Scott and Roberts, both being big movie stars, the movie is not based on her as the director stated that Scott was a blend of Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn.

ALSO READ: What Happened Between Julia Roberts And Steven Spielberg? Here's Why The Director-Actor Duo Won't Work Together