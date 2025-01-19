Did Julia Stiles And Vanessa Carlton Know Each Other Before Entering The Entertainment Industry? Find Out

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have met before they officially made it to Hollywood. Among many such stars, it appears that actress Julia Stiles and singer Vanessa Carlton also happen to be one of those people. The songstress revealed this information while conversing with People magazine.

During the screening of the 10 Things I Hate About You actress’s latest movie, Wish You Were Here, which marks her directorial debut, Carlton revealed to the aforementioned publication that she and Stiles crossed paths years ago.

She told People magazine about knowing the actress since Ninth grade. The Paint It Black singer said, “I’ve known Julia since like ninth-grade biology class, so we’re just living our life, man, just looking for the next exciting thing to do.”

Even though both the celebrities had known one another for decades, which also includes both of them reportedly posing together at several red carpet events over the years, the A Thousand Miles vocalist mentioned that she had auditioned to score in Stiles’s latest venture.

As per the outlet, Carlton revealed that she and her spouse, John McCauley of the band named Deer Tick and Dennis Ryan Engineering, that they auctioned and last summer went through the film’s script, adding, “We got to throw our hat in the ring with our themes and then we got the job.”

The songstress expressed, "It was so fabulous — our first time scoring a film." While chatting with the outlet, Carlton did not shy away while praising Stiles, calling her an incredible director.

The singer added, “And she gave us such wonderful clear guidance musically, so it was a real pleasure to set the mood musically for the film.”

As far as the Prince & Me actress’s helmed venture, Wish You Were Here goes, it features a talented cast including Mena Massoud, Isabelle Fuhrman, Gabby Kono-Abdy, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Grey, and many more.

