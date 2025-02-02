Did Justin Baldoni Launch a Website to Boast his Case Against Blake Lively? Here’s What an Expert Thinks

Justin Baldoni has launched a website to strengthen his case against the actress Blake Lively as the legal battle between the duo intensifies. A legal expert, Gregory Doll, has weighed in on what he thinks of the move by It Ends With Us director.

The expert revealed that his firm is not representing any of the candidates and that he believes that the actor’s attorneys may have been shut down by Lively and her team, which resulted in Baldoni launching a website.

In conversation with People Magazine, Doll claimed that the launch of the website by Baldoni could mean two things.

Explaining the potential agenda, the legal expert revealed, “One of the issues raised in the letter briefs for Monday seeking to prevent Baldoni’s attorney from speaking about the case publicly is his stated intention to launch this very type of website.”

He further added, “Launching it now accomplishes two things.” Doll continued to share, "One, it gets the website content out to the public before there is any order preventing Baldoni’s counsel from doing so; and two, it may persuade the judge that there is no reason to enter any type of gag order against Baldoni’s counsel because the info is already in the public domain anyway."

Meanwhile, the website, upon opening, showcases multiple buttons, giving an overview of the case till now. The first button reads about the plaintiffs filed against Lively. Another button showed the timeline of the events.

As for the lawsuits filed, the drama from the sets of It Ends With Us surfaced on the internet after nearly 6 months of the release. Colleen Hoover and the actress’ co-star, Brandon Sklenar, came in support of the Age of Adeline star after she filed a case against Baldoni for running a smear campaign against her.