Did Justin Bieber contact ex Selena Gomez begging her to help wife Hailey Bieber? Inside reveals

Popular singer Justin Bieber is a complete family man and he has proved it time and again. Currently, the singer is making headlines after he said that he hates to see her wife Hailey Bieber in pain. Recently, the latter revealed that she has been dealing with mental health issues. Reportedly, the Love Yourself singer contacted his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez begging her to help his wife after her fans trolled her for shading the singer. For the unversed, Justin was terrified that he will lose his fandom after Hailey and Kylie Jenner’s video went viral where fans speculated that it was pointed towards the Back To You singer.

Justin Bieber begs Selena Gomez to help Hailey Bieber

An insider has revealed that Selena Gomez has only helped Hailey because of her ex-beau Justin as she has no love for the model but still cares about the singer whom she dated for a decade. “Selena has no love for Hailey, but she still cares about Justin — who privately begged her to get folks to believe they’ve all made peace. It’s not only for Hailey’s sake but for him!”, an insider told Radar Online. “Justin is concerned he and Hailey have become the most unpopular couple in Hollywood and is terrified that when and if he is able to come back, his fans won’t be there anymore,” the source further added.

When Selena Gomez took stand for Hailey Bieber

After Selena fans started attacking Hailey, the former asked her fans to stop doing that. On the story, the Disney alum wrote, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Following this, Hailey publically thanked her and wrote "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful.”

