Did Justin Bieber fall asleep during Frank Ocean's Coachella performance that he was 'deeply moved by'?

Frank Ocean’s live performance at Coachella 2023 was met with extreme criticism and hate. Frank Ocean’s Coachella headlining performance has been described as ‘disappointing’ and ‘messy’ by netizens. Attendees also complained that they were barely able to see the singer onstage as Ocean was hidden behind people and screen. Additionally, the long pauses during the set led to people believing that performers were generally unprepared for the show.

People were quite disappointed with Frank Ocean’s performance and that is why he has been on the receiving end of the online hate. However, amidst all these Justin Bieber who attended Ocean’s live performance at 2023 Coachella have come out in his support.

Justin Bieber at Frank Ocean concert

Now in a viral TikTok video taken by fellow Coachella attendee, Justin Bieber can be seen dozing off during Ocean’s controversial performance. In the short video clip, the Peaches singer was seen standing with his eyes closed while Ocean was singing At Your Best (You Are Love). On the top of this viral video, user @pineappleonpisa wrote, ‘not justin bieber asleep @ the frank set, it’s past his bedtime’.

Fans criticized Justin for being hypocritical as he was defending Ocean for his set on one hand while dozing off during his performance on other hand. Netizens were even quick to point out that Justin defended Frank so quickly but he never came forward to defend her wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber defended Frank Ocean

Justin Bieber made an Instagram post for Frank Ocean and wrote, ‘I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank’.

