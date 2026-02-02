Did Justin Bieber Get New Tattoo of Hailey Bieber’s Face? Singer Debuts Back Ink During Shirtless Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber is making the waves again! Returning to the prestigious Grammy Awards night after four years of absence, the Baby hitmaker was accompanied by the love of his life, wife Hailey Bieber. Following their coordinated red carpet looks, where the couple debuted all-black looks, the star took to the stage to perform to the filled Crypto.com Arena with his song, Yukon. While performing, viewers online noticed a new tattoo on his back. One of his wife, Hailey Bieber’s face.

Justin Bieber Shows Off Devotion to Wife Hailey Bieber With New Ink of Her Face on His Back

But more than anything else, it was his shirtless presence that impressed the fans who were looking at each inch of his muscular torso, only to notice a new ink. The never-before-seen tattoo seemed to resemble a face very well known to the audience. It appeared to be that of his wife, Hailey Bieber. In fact, many were able to point it to a magazine shoot done back in 2020.

Check out Justin Bieber's new tattoo below:

The singer appeared on the stage in just his silver, crystal-covered shorts and a pair of black socks, leaving his torso bare and his muscles out. With a guitar in his hand, he showed raw emotion while performing in front of the attendees of the awards night. While he did not take home any wins himself, the singer was there following the strong fan response to his two albums, SWAG and SWAG II, both of which dropped last year as surprise releases and shook the music charts globally.

This back tat is not the first one he has to boast his unending love for his wife, with a H22 wrist ink previously seen during an Instagram livestream. The number holds special significance to the Canadian star, with Hailey Bieber's birthday on November 22 and their son’s birth date being August 22.

The couple that got married in 2019 after years of on-again, off-again dating, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024.

