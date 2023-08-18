Did Justin Bieber part ways with his manager of 16 years, Scooter Braun? Truth UNFOLDED

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun are reportedly breaking up their over-a-decade-long partnership, or are they? Earlier today news broke that the manager and singer who have done business together since 2007, are finally severing ties after for unknown reasons. If true, this will be without a doubt one of the biggest splits in the music industry, as the duo has been in the music industry together for over 17 years, in fact since Bieber made his debut.

Did Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun split?

As per a report by Puck News, Justin Bieber is on a path to ending his long-standing professional relationship with his manager of many years, Scooter Braun. Citing various sources, the report reveals that Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have not had a conversation for several months. Although their existing contract still has some time left signs suggest that both of them have taken steps to conclude their professional partnership when the contract naturally ends. Reportedly, lawyers have gotten involved, and Yummy singer is allegedly exploring options for a new agency or manager.

The exact cause behind the separation of the 29-year-old from his longtime manager has not been disclosed to the public yet. Nevertheless, it is rumored that this move is a component of a broader reorganization that Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have recently started. Following the cancellation of his global tour a year ago, the singer has undertaken several significant decisions including parting ways with his agency, CAA, and changing his long-standing lawyer to a number of new legal advisors. Furthermore, Bieber has established a new partnership with Lou Taylor, one of the managers associated with the highly disputed conservatorship of Britney Spears. He also drew attention by selling the rights to his music to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a company backed by Blackstone, for a reported sum of $200 million.

Latest update on Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun splitting news

While the news only broke out a few hours ago, the media has been quick to pick up the news, as it might become the slipt of the year if the rumors are confirmed. Though a spokesperson for Braun and Bieber decided to put the speculations to rest before they can truly catch fire. The spokesperson told Daily Mail, "Reps for all parties confirm this is not true."

Meanwhile, Braun has been Bieber's manager since the singer debuted in the industry. In fact he was the one that found a 13-year-old Bieber under his wing and helped him sign on to hi first agency.