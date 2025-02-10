Did Justin Bieber Tease Fans With Potential Musical Comeback Through His Latest Social Media Post? Explore

Justin Bieber recently shared a carousel post, which also showed him having a fun time, and a few pictures allegedly teased his return to music.

According to People magazine, the That Should Be Me vocalist, along with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and some of their friends, visited Lucali in New York City on Thursday, February 6.

On February 9, Sunday, the singer took to his Instagram and shared a carousel post, in which he reportedly included pictures of their fun evening. The first photo was of a raven and an owl, where we can see the former wearing a neckpiece.

In the second and third pictures, he can be seen directly looking at the camera while flaunting his wide smile. His wife and a few friends have also appeared in the frame.

The other pictures point toward him seemingly making music with his collaborators. Devices such as microphones, laptops, soundboards, and instruments like guitars are also seen in the pictures.

Bieber potentially releasing a new album would surely be a big thing for his fans, who have been waiting to hear his music since his last release, Justice, which was out back in 2021.

The new father and Rhode founder are notorious for giving us a major couple goals through their Instagram posts and reported outings. They were last seen attending the New York Fashion Week on February 7, Friday, and February 8, Saturday, per the outlet.

Advertisement

Last month, the pair reportedly had a date at a comedy club date. Apart from that, they also spent time on an ice skating date and attended Lauren Perez’s birthday party.