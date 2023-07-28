Did Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber use a prop to cover her stomach amid pregnancy rumors? Find out

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy speculations have been doing the rounds since earlier this week. In a recent outing, Hailey Bieber seemed to be hiding her stomach behind a prop amid the pregnancy rumors about her and Justin Bieber. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber covered her stomach with a prop?

Fans have been keeping a hawk-eye on Justin and Hailey Bieber’s each and every movement because of the pregnancy speculations. Recently, Hailey was spotted out and about for a business meeting in Beverly Hills, California.

She was seen sporting a casual outfit as she strutted confidently towards the building. The 26-year-old model donned a plain white crop top along with baggy blue jeans. She opted for all-black leather accessories including a bag, belt, sunglasses, and loafers. She kept her hair pulled back in a bun.

But what caught fans’ eyes was that Hailey Bieber decided to complete her look with a giant white case iPad. She held the iPad to cover up her stomach from the moment she got out of the car as she walked towards the meeting.

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?

Last week Hailey Bieber posted a photo dump on Instagram which was filled with bikini pictures and self-care products. Fans quickly noticed that in pictures Hailey’s lips were looking puffy and claimed that it is a sign of pregnancy.

Prior to that, Hailey was photographed earlier this week wearing a transparent white mini-dress as she stepped out with pal Lori Harvey. She held her stomach as she walked down the street, with her enormous engagement ring on full display. The 26-year-old model also patted her lower stomach as she passed a stroller for young children in addition to grabbing it.

Thus, it led to speculations that Hailey Bieber might be pregnant with Justin Bieber’s child after five years of marriage.

Neither Hailey nor Justin Bieber have officially commented on pregnancy speculations.

ALSO READ: Why is Justin Bieber getting brutally trolled on social media after viral video? Here’s what we know