Did Kanye West defend his antisemitic comments on new song 'Vultures'?

Kanye West, the once revered rap icon who faced a career nosedive due to a string of antisemitic remarks, has surfaced with a new track titled Vultures. The song, featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Durk, premiered on DJ Pharris’s Friday night show on Power 92, and it’s already making waves. Let’s delve into whether Kanye chose to confront his past controversies in this latest musical endeavor.

Kanye’s comeback but a controversial one

Kanye, known for pushing boundaries, tackles his past antisemitic comments head-on in Vultures. With fiery lyrics like, “How am I antisemitic? I just messed around with a Jewish connection,” he doesn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room.

Beyond addressing antisemitism, Kanye West’s lyrics take swipes at his former manager Scooter Braun, with the line, “I just tangled with Scooter’s partner.” The song doesn’t stop there, it ventures into controversial territory by referencing the tragic Columbine shooting.

A downfall and a revelation

Kanye’s downfall began with a notorious appearance on Alex Jones’ Inflowers show, where he made inappropriate remarks, praising Hitler and cracking antisemitic jokes. This led to Twitter banishment, Adidas serving ties, CAA dropping him, and MRC scrapping a planned documentary. Kanye’s admission last October about a staggering $2 billion loss in a single day fuelled the aftermath of his hate speech.

In a surprising turn, Ty Dolla Sign revealed plans for a joint album with Kanye. Fresh off recording in Saudi Arabia, Ty shared, “I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye and that’s coming real soon.” This unexpected collaboration adds a new dimension to Kanye’s tumultuous journey.

Vultures not only signifies Kanye West's return to the musical arena but also serves as a canvas where he paints the complexities of his past. The song prompts listeners to ponder whether Kanye is defending his actions, seeking redemption, or navigating a nuanced space in between.

