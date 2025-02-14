Did Kanye West Hint at His Split With Bianca Censori in Deleted Cryptic ‘Coercion’ Post? Find Out

Kanye West shared a controversial cryptic post and deleted it soon enough but not before it caught media attention. The Runaway singer took to social media to share a screenshot of Google’s AI-generated “overview” of the term coercion.

The definition explicitly states that it is an illegal act of forcing someone to do something against their will. The person subjecting coercion can use threats, intimidation, “physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault,” to manipulate the victim.

This came in the wake of his and his wife Bianca Censori's infamous Grammys red carpet appearance where the latter wore a fully see-through dress with nothing underneath, sparking tons of backlash.

Just a few days after their viral appearance and West’s since-deleted post on X (formally Twitter) praising his wife’s brave move, the couple have sparked divorce rumors. Multiple outlets have reported that both reached out to their respective divorce lawyers in the wake of their viral Grammys stint.

Did West’s cryptic post possibly hint at the reason behind their split? “Is the coercion?” he captioned the post alongside a thoughtful emoji.

In the second slide of the post, the Yeezy founder reposted an article from The Hollywood Reporter that covered the news of him being dropped by his business partners over his insensitive antisemitic comments.

The rapper controversially remarked that he is a Nazi who loves Hitler, among many other things. These comments went viral, portraying him to be an antisemitic, hateful, and misogynistic individual.

On February 13, a source told Page Six that inappropriate social media rants and the selling of swastika T-shirts became an “unsurvivable” breaking point for Censori. “I think this is the end of the cycle for her,” the source added about the model who tied the knot with West in December 2022.

