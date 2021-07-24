Did Kanye West rap about ‘losing family’ and Kim Kardashian at Donda album's release?

Rapper Kanye West recently released his new album Donda, and by the looks of it, it seems like some of his lyrics are about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The song, which is rumoured to be titled Love Unconditionally, features the rapper talking about losing his family. “I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family,” Kanye rapped. Later in the song, he sang, “She’s screaming at me / ‘Honey, why could you leave?’”

According to people who watched the live release of the song, Kanye reportedly dropped to his knees in front of the crowd when the song played. If you didn’t know, Kim and the couple’s four children also made a surprise appearance at the event, sitting in the audience with thousands of fans.

As for the couple, earlier this year, reality TV star Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage. A source previously told E! News, “Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage, and Kim gave her input about it. He was respectful and gave her the heads-up, and did not want to blindside her.”

Recently, the duo was seen enjoying a family vacation with their kids in San Francisco where they enjoyed a museum tour together. While co-parenting their kids, Kim and Kanye are "easing into a friendship" revealed the E! source. According to an insider, despite parting ways, the duo will remain friendly with each other and Kim seems to be particularly relieved about it. A source informed E!, "Now that they have had space, Kim feels relieved that they can be cordial and spend time together for the sake of the kids.

