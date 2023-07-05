Did Kanye West style both his exes, Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones, in same outfit for a party?

Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July gathering attracted Hollywood's elite, but the event took an unexpected turn when Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones, both former flames of Kanye West, showed up wearing identical outfits. Kardashian, 42, opted for a sheer white Alaïa crop top and matching skirt, while the 24-year-old Jones donned the dress version of the same ensemble. The fashion blunder became the talk of social media, with fans speculating about the awkwardness of the situation and imagining the drama behind the scenes.

The fashion mishap between Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones

An observant fan on Reddit pointed out the style snafu, igniting a flurry of comments. Some users eagerly anticipated photos of the two exes together, speculating on the potential discomfort for Kardashian as West's previous girlfriend outshone her. The coincidence raised questions about whether Kanye West, known for his influence in styling his partners, had a hand in their outfit choices without informing them.

Kim Kardashian's TikTok moment

Undeterred by the wardrobe mishap, Kim Kardashian joined forces with her sister Kendall Jenner and friends Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye for a spontaneous fashion show. Showcasing their all-white ensembles, the group delighted viewers with a dance routine to the tunes of Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua's Barbie World. Kardashian's outfit, accessorized with a silver belly chain, was captured on Lori Harvey's TikTok account, while Jones shared her captivating look on Instagram, drawing comparisons to Kardashian's recent fashion choice.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian 'unhappy' with Met Gala invitation fiasco? Insider reveals details

Fans react to Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones: A mix of tragic, embarrassing, and hilarious responses

The news of Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones donning the same outfit at the party elicited a wide range of reactions from fans. Some labeled the situation as "literally tragic," while others found it "embarrassing" yet couldn't help but see the humor in the coincidence. Social media users flooded platforms with comments expressing their amusement and curiosity about the encounter. From jokes about someone getting fired for not working to playful references to Kardashian's famous quote about women in the workplace, fans couldn't resist sharing their take on this unexpected fashion face-off.

Despite the inevitable social media buzz and playful comments, it remains unclear whether Kardashian and Jones crossed paths at the party. However, given their shared taste in figure-hugging styles and sporty accessories, the similarities between the two are hard to miss. As both individuals navigate their respective paths after their relationships with Kanye West, one can only imagine the humor and irony they found in this unexpected twinning moment at the Fourth of July celebration.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 3: Does Kim Kardashian want Kanye West back in her life?