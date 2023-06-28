Did Kanye West threaten his former business partner Alex Klein? Here’s what latter has to say

According to Alex Klein, Kanye West was very angry when their partnership ended and lashed out at him. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kanye West (Image via IMDb)
Kanye West (Image via IMDb)

  • Kanye West was very angry with Alex Klein when their partnership ended
  • Kanye reportedly lashed out at Alex

Kanye West has been making headlines in the last few years whether it is for his controversial statements, alleged marriage to Bianca Censori, or divorce with Kim Kardashian. Ye has also found himself in a swarm of legal troubles in the last couple of years. 

Now, Kanye West is again on the receiving end of the social media backlash because of the claims made by his former business partner – Alex Klein in BBC Two documentary titled The Trouble with KanYe. The documentary debuted on Tuesday night and Klein has made some serious accusations against the Yeezy founder. 

Kanye West (Image via IMDb)

Alex Klein accusations against Kanye West

Alex Klein is Kanye West’s former business partner and helped the rapper with his Stem Player for the Donda 2 album. After Kanye’s anti-Semitic remarks, the former business partners decided to part ways.

According to Alex, Kanye was very angry when their partnership ended and lashed out at him. Alex said in the documentary, “Kanye was very angry you know, he was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you’re exactly like the other Jews’ – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me.”

Alex Klein said during the documentary that he even asked Kanye whether he really thought that the Jews are working against him. To this Kanye reportedly replied and said, “Yes, yes I do but it’s not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn’t become president.”

Previously also, during an interview with the LA Times, Alex Klein said that Kanye West called him racist when he tried to explain that the rapper shouldn’t attack the 'whole race of people’ as it is bad both for his reputation and business.

The U.S. Sun had previously reported that Kanye West will be trying his hand at becoming leader during the 2024 elections after losing the presidential campaign in 2024. West is currently married to Bianca Censori in a non-legally binding marriage.

How old is Kanye West?
Kanye West is 44 years old
Who is Kanye's new wife?
A few months after tying the knot with the Australian native Bianca, 28, the 45 year old has been sporting a much happier demeanour during their smitten sightings.
What is Kanye doing now?
The Yeezus hitmaker also runs his own Sunday Service, which has been attended by many famous faces, including Sia, Donald Glover and Lizzo. Kanye has also made a name for himself in the fashion industry and has showcased his Yeezy collection during fashion week. In June 2020, he signed a ten-year deal for Yeezy Gapa
