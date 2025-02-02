Did Karla Sofia Gascon Throw Shade At Selena Gomez In The Past? REPORT

Karla Sofia Gascon has truly grabbed everyone’s attention because of her entanglement in head-turning controversies. Adding to that, the netizens continue to slam the actress because of a resurfaced post on X, which allegedly seems to be about her Emilia Perez co-star, Selena Gomez, per The Latin Times.

As per the outlet, in a since-deleted tweet from 2022, Gascon allegedly called the Heart Wants What It Wants singer a “rich rat” while discussing her speculated bad blood with Hailey Bieber.

According to the report, Gascon shared her not-so-positive comments while she quoted a post from an outlet called Reforma that consisted of a picture of Bieber and the Rare Beauty founder. The picture was reportedly about them reuniting in that same year in October at the Annual Academy Museum Gala.

This tweet was allegedly shared on her account, which has now been deactivated. The translated tweet from Spanish to English read, “She's a rich rat who plays the poor b**** whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” per The Latin Times.

The publication claimed that before posting the tweet, Gascon rolled the news via a post, which announced that she would be starring in Emila Perez alone with the Love You Like A Love Song songstress—which allegedly pointed to her being aware that she and Gomez would be starring in a project together when she made those comments.

Gascon, who is being called out over her past posts (which have now been reportedly deleted) related to Muslim culture, George Floyd, and other things, previously apologized for the same, per People magazine.

On January 30, she gave a statement to the outlet, mentioning her acknowledgment of the discussions around her past posts online that have “caused hurt.”

The performer added, “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”