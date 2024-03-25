Did Kate Middleton And King Charles Get Together For Private Lunch Before Her Cancer Reveal? Find Out

Kate Middleton had a private lunch with King Charles before she announced her Cancer diagnosis publicly on March 22, 2024. It happened moments before Kate Middleton announced her diagnosis publicly via social media. Both these Royal family members are suffering from Cancer, and their diagnosis has become public within a month. Where did the private lunch happen? Find out.

Where did King Charles and Kate Middleton meet for lunch?

ALSO READ: Royal Health Battle: Exploring King Charles, Kate Middleton And Sarah Ferguson's Diagnosis And Fight Against Cancer

No details about their private lunch have been shared but many have just claimed that there is a possibility of the two meeting over lunch before such a crucial announcement. 75-year-old King Charles began his treatment on February 5, 2024, and a royal source suggested that the two shared a collective health experience.

It is because, while Kate underwent her abdominal surgery, King Charles had his prostate surgery. Sources also reveal that the duo share a great bond. They share an interest in art and culture that bonds them together. King Charles is undergoing treatment in North Ireland, as confirmed by Queen Camilla. He has also been cheerful post-diagnosis. However, Kate was overwhelmed while announcing the same and is undergoing chemotherapy right now.

Advertisement

When did Kate Middleton announce her Cancer diagnosis?

The Princess of Wales took to her social media to drop a video message to reveal her tough journey with Cancer. Later sources revealed that Kate wrote the speech herself. Kate revealed how she is fighting this for her children and is trying to be as normal as possible. Prince Wiliam being the protective family man he is says how his wife’s health is of utmost priority.

The two also thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes for Kate’s speedy recovery. In the video message, Kate said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," and added, "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

As we wish for both the Royal members to undergo a speedy recovery, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton's Health Crisis: Exploring Timeline From Her Abdominal Surgery To Cancer Diagnosis