Did Kate Middleton break royal protocol with her bright red nail polish? Find Out

Kate Middleton might have broken a royal protocol and it has to do with her bright red nail polish.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were recently photographed as they arrived for Easter Sunday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9. This was the first Easter after Queen Elizabeth II’s demise last year. It also marked an event debut for Prince William and Kate as the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, royal experts noted that Princess Catherine might have broken a royal protocol at the celebrations as she was spotted wearing bright red nail polish.

Did Kate Middleton break royal protocol?

Kate Middleton is apparently in hot waters with royal experts after she was spotted wearing bright red nail paint to go with her royal blue ensemble on Easter Sunday. While it is not an official rule, it is an unspoken protocol for royal members to not wear bright nail polishes but to instead opt for neutrals or dusty pinks to match the natural colour of the nails. While bright colours are officially banned for royals, it is preferred that they wear neutral shades at events, mourning, and official engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II’s preference for neutral shades of nail polish

Speaking about the same, a royal etiquette expert told Page Six, “There never have been any strict rules on nail polish, but it was known that Queen Elizabeth — like many of her generation — did not like colored nail polish.” The late monarch was always associated with Essie’s Ballet Slippers, which is a sheer pink polish.

It should be noted that while Kate Middleton has been spotted with a bright pop of colour on her toes before, this was the first time the 41-year-old royal member was spotted wearing red nail polish on her fingernails ever since her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

While some netizens have expressed their surprise, others are showing their support for the Princess.

ALSO READ: Did Prince William subtly send a message to Prince Harry? Royal expert reveals details