Did Kate Middleton break royal tradition at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony? Here's what we know

Kate Middleton made headlines with her regal ensemble yesterday, on May 6, as she graced King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The Princess of Wales, 41 years old, donned an Alexander McQueen dress in an ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and threadwork, and that featured intricate embroidery of rose, thistle, daffodils, and shamrock motifs for the official crowning of her father-in-law as king. However, it was Kate’s unusual headpiece that stole the attention at the event. And, it looks like she broke away from royal traditions with her choice of headgear. More on it below.

How did Kate Middleton break royal tradition with her unusual silver headpiece at King Charles’ coronation?

Ahead of D-Day on May 6, there was much speculation regarding whether Princess Catherine would wear the usual tiara that traditionally, royal women wore to previous coronations.

Speaking of which, Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller, told PEOPLE. "Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen's coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years.”

For King Charles’ historic coronation, however, Kate Middleton skipped the usual tiara and opted for a majestic silver headpiece made of silver bullion, crystal, and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery. It was designed by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

She twinned with her daughter Princess Charlotte, who wore a similar smaller version of the headpiece.

Kate Middleton’s tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana

Kate Middleton paid her tributes to her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her jewelry choices for the Coronation day. The Princess of Wales wore pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. On the other hand, she reportedly donned Queen Elizabeth’s Festoon Necklace designed by her father George VI. The necklace comprises three strands and has 105 diamonds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Prince William and Kate Middleton 'bickering' because of the Prince Harry drama? Here's what we know