Did Kate Middleton copy Meghan Markle's style during her recent appearance? Royal fans think so

The court of public opinion is seething with contempt for Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who they believe copied Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Social media users took to various platforms to express their dissatisfaction with Middleton's fashion choices, accusing her of imitating Markle's style.

"It is quite creepy the way Kate Middleton copies everything that Meghan wears and does. She never ever has an original idea of her own. Meghan lives on in Kate's head rent-free," wrote one Twitter user, reflecting the sentiments of many. Another tweet claimed, "Copy Kate has once again 'borrowed' Meghan's style with a replica of the dress Meghan wore to the NAACP Image Awards."

The latest incident fueling the controversy was Middleton's appearance in a pre-recorded video for the Eurovision Song Contest final, where she wore a beautiful cascading Jenny Packham dress with a ruffled shoulder. Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Middleton's attire and a gown Markle wore at the NAACP Awards in 2022, designed by Christopher John Rogers.

The scrutiny over their fashion choices is a recurring theme. Instances of both Middleton and Markle wearing similar outfits have been widely observed. From plaid jackets to coats and even shoes, their fashion statements have been closely analyzed.

Earlier this year, Middleton donned a blue and green blazer in Liverpool, reminiscent of a similar look Markle wore in 2018 in Edinburgh. Furthermore, both were seen wearing similar long coats on separate occasions, further fueling the debate. Markle's tan coat during a visit to Canada House in 2020 was echoed by Middleton's choice of a similar long coat when she visited the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading in November.

During a pre-coronation luncheon at Buckingham Palace, Middleton's choice of a black-and-white long-sleeve dress paired with Aquazzura bow tie pumps raised eyebrows, as they appeared identical to the shoes previously worn by Meghan Markle during royal occasions.

While some argue that their similar style cannot be dismissed as mere coincidence, others offer a different perspective. One Twitter user simplified the discussion, stating, "Meghan Markle stans and Kate Middleton stans fighting over who copies who when in reality both of them just simply have very basic middle-aged rich women styles."

As the debate continues to rage, it remains to be seen how Middleton and Markle will navigate the scrutiny surrounding their fashion choices in the future.

