Did Kate Middleton pay tribute to Princess Diana at Trooping the Colour? Here's what we know

Kate Middleton , the Princess of Wales, paid tribute to Princess Diana with her choice of accessories at Trooping the Colour. June 17, 2023 marks the first Trooping the Colour since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, and King Charles ' inaugural birthday parade. Kate made a bold statement in head-to-toe green, reflecting her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards . She wore stunning sapphire earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law. Princess of Wales looked fabulous in a striking green outfit designed by Andrew Gn, paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. The green ensemble was a homage to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. To complement the blue accents on her dress, she donned sapphire drop earrings with diamond halos.

Diana's Iconic Earrings: Kate's Tribute and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

These earrings were previously worn by Princess Diana, even at the iconic 1996 Met Gala . Traveling in a horse-drawn carriage with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate waved to onlookers along the Mall. Accompanying her in the carriage was Queen Camilla , the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Kate often wears meaningful tributes to important events, just as she did during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee .

These precious earrings, a gift from Prince William after their engagement in 2010, perfectly complement Princess Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring. Originally given to Diana as a wedding gift from Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia, the double drop earrings hold sentimental value. In her will, Diana expressed her desire for her sons to share her jewelry with their future wives. Kate, known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked stunning in an emerald dress by Andrew Gn, completing her ensemble with an elegant hat designed by Philip Treacy. Philip's hats have consistently received the royal seal of approval, with 36 of his designs showcased at William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

Prince of Wales look

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, 40, looked dashing in his red military uniform. He completed his look with a bearskin hat while displaying prestigious medals. The late Queen was gifted William's horse, Darby, by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the beloved horse played a prominent role in leading his grandmother's funeral procession last year. Trooping the Colour, a time-honored tradition dating back to the 17th century, commemorates King Charles' official birthday. The ceremony begins with a royal salute and the National Anthem, followed by a grand parade and a second royal salute.

