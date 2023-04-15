Did Kate Middleton send a message to Meghan Markle ahead of Coronation? Royal expert answers

As per the royal expert, Kate Middleton might be the reason behind Meghan Markle not attending King Charles’ coronation.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending his father’s coronation but Meghan Markle will remain in California with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie whose fourth birthday is also on the same day as the event. The Duke of Sussex appearance at the coronation will be the first time seeing his family since the release of his memoir titled Spare.

Here is what we know about Kate Middleton being the reason behind Meghan Markle’s absence from King Charles coronation.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

On Wednesday Tom Bower said on GB News, ‘We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances’. As per the former BBC journalist, Kate Middleton also warned Meghan Markle that if she attended the coronation ceremony then the actress will be seated all the way back.

Bower explained that Prince Harry’s decision to attend came after lengthy negotiations as an ‘ugly compromise’ since his presence is constitutionally important. The former BBC journalist also said that if anything happened to Prince Williams and all three of his children, then Prince Harry will be next in line for the throne.

As per the Page Six sources, Meghan Markle also felt inauthentic to attend the coronation ceremony since her relationship with the royal family remains icy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to make a decision that was authentic and genuine, especially after how everything has gone down.

Bower also said that it is highly likely that Prince Harry will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the working members of the royal family after the coronation ceremony.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Meghan Markle never attend Easter with the Royal Family? Timeline details inside