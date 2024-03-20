Did Kate Middleton's Medical Records Face Security Threat At The Hospital? Here's What Report Reveals

After undergoing abdominal surgery, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton’s road to recovery doesn’t seem to be an easy one. Following the social media speculation surrounding her absence from royal duties and a controversial episode involving photoshopped images, Kensington Palace has remained tight-lipped from disclosing the specifics of Middleton’s condition. However, recent concerns have been raised revealing that the esteemed hospital where Princess Diana received treatment initiated an investigation into allegations of staff attempting to access Middleton’s private medical records, further complicating matters for the royal family.

Did Kate Middleton’s medical records face security breach?

The London Clinic in Marylebone, London, where Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, reportedly initiated an investigation. The Mirror alleges that at least one staff member attempted unauthorized access to the Princess of Wales' medical records, sparking further speculation about Middleton's health post-surgery. As per the outlet, a source revealed that a “senior hospital bosses” notified the palace of the security breach, promising a comprehensive investigation in response.

The source continued, “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

Advertisement

Despite the allegations, The London Clinic did not respond to the claims regarding Middleton, but told The Mirror, “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Allegedly Spotted Shopping With Prince William Amid Surgery Recovery, Photo Editing Drama; VIDEO

Kate Middleton’s shopping trip with Prince Williams

The medical security breach claims came after TMZ obtained Kate Middleton’s first video since her January surgery. In the 40-seconds clip, purportedly filmed on Saturday, she is observed walking with her husband Prince William, 41, outside Windsor Farm Shop, located approximately a mile from their residence at Adelaide Cottage.

The onlooker told The Sun, “Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well.”

Although Kate and William’s children did not accompany them on their outing, the outlet revealed that the couple spent Sunday morning watching their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis taking part in sporting activities.

Moreover, according to Kensington Palace, the Princess is expected to return to public duties after Easter and she might address her health upon her comeback.

ALSO READ: Royal Expert Claims Kate Middleton 'Desperately Wanted To Marry William' But Was Too Shy For The Role Of Queen