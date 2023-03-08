Did Katy Perry bully American Idol contestant? Deets inside

It looks like singer Katy Perry was not happy with the red-haired mother of three, Sara Beth Liebe, and fans wonder why. Katy Perry has been the judge of the famous singing competition for a very long time, and it has never come to light about Katy's rude behaviour with American Idol contestants as she enjoys and is always cheerful to whoever comes on the show.

Katy Perry and Sara Beth Liebe

Sara Beth Liebe sang Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good" in the American Idol audition. But the 25-year-old was requested to perform another song by Katy Perry, who also offered her some advice.

While she was quoted saying that it doesn’t look like it’s her dream to be a singer yet as her voice isn’t convincing. While the other judges liked her performance, Katy seemed unconvinced with her vocals. She went on to say, "Show us what your voice can do. Take it to the limit. No looking back. Sing it like it's your new dream."

After her performance on the song 'Bennie and the Jets," Sara Beth felt like she was about to pass out. But what went wrong here was the way Katy Perry compared her comeback, as she quoted, to "a 'comic strip character that just came to life'.

Sara Beth Liebe got the golden ticket from the judges, but it was hard for the mother of three to face Katy Perry. As she mentioned, if this is not your dream, then you might not go too far with this. There are many others who enter the door with a wish and a dream to come to Hollywood and who truly deserve a golden ticket.

ALSO READ: Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom spend a gala time on a yacht

Fans who viewed Katy Perry's judgement negatively

Fans were shocked to see the "Teenage Dream" singer be so cold-hearted with Liebe as they took to Twitter to discuss the matter. One of the viewers tweeted: "The way Katy Perry just handled Sara Beth on #AmericanIdol truly irks me.

Even though my TV was already tuned to the channel and I don't watch this show at all, what I saw was wrong. Before she had started singing, Katy Perry was allowed to intimidate this woman on live national television. Just awful."

While another added: "Katy Perry gets a no for mom-shaming Sara Beth. A woman has been "lying on the table too much" if she has three children by the age of 25.

It is important to support young mothers who are raising their children and pursuing their dreams. #AmericanIdol."Another user wrote: "Tonight on American Idol, @katyperry, you kind of pissed me off." "Moms who stay at home take care of everyone else's needs, so they never have time to think about their own aspirations."

Advertisement

Fans who took Katy Perry’s decision in a positive manner

One of the viewers agreed with Katy Perry's judgement, stating that she was "right on this one."

Advertisement

While the other mentioned, "Being honest is now bullying."

And the last one spoke about Simon Cowell's judgement: "Katy Perry judging a contestant and a show that judges contestants? Shocking. Ever heard of @SimonCowell?"

ALSO READ: Katy Perry says she found a sister in fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr, poses with her on red carpet