Did Katy Perry find a seat at King Charles III’s coronation? Singer REACTS as fans mock her for looking lost

Katy Perry became a meme on Twitter after a video of the singer, craning her head, while looking around the chapel for her seat at the coronation ceremony, went viral. It seemed that she was struggling to find her seat with the large netted hat she donned. Now Katy Perry has reacted to being ridiculed on social media. Ans, the singer has ‘ROARed’ with a sassy response.

Katy Perry at King Charles III coronation

In the viral video, Katy Perry can be seen awkwardly stumbling around the church while asking guests, “Is that seat free?”. The Twitter users mocked the Lost singer for looking lost at King Charles III coronation. One user tweeted, “Lol. Just find a seat!” Another user wrote, “How embarrassing.” Some even blamed her outfit for the problem as a viewer quipped, “She can't see over her bloody hat.”

To this online ridicule, Katy Perry gave a snarky response with a tweet of her own. The singer reacted, took to her Twitter and wrote in a lower case letter, “don’t worry guys i found my seat.”

Though it seemed that this was just a part of an embarrassing day for Katy Perry. Later, the singer also seemed to have trouble walking with her white heels while leaving Westminster Abbey. Perry stumbled while waving her arms around and lost her balance. She needed to hold the nearby person to prevent falling.

Katy Perry’s role at coronation

Katy Perry will be playing a significant role for the rest of King Charles III’s coronation weekend. The Fireworks singer will headline the event at Windsor Castle on May 7 along with Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and the British musical trio.

