Did Katy Perry mock the upcoming season of ‘The Kardashians’ on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post? DEETS here

It seems that Katy Perry just took a dig at the upcoming season of the Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’ in a rare comment on Kim Kardashian’s new Instagram post.

The season 3 of The Kardashian will premiere on May 25 and people are ecstatic about the drama which will unfold with the show. Here is everything to know about Katy Perry’s snarky comment on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post.

Katy Perry’s comment

Katy Perry made a comment on Kim Kardashian’s post of the upcoming season 3 trailer of The Kardashians that she posted. The trailer shows that the show is packed with Kardashian – Jenner family drama. Perry commented, ‘Wait is this the 5th season of Succession?!’. The Succession is a HBO show where siblings fight over who will be running the family business. Hulu hilariously responded to Perry and said, ‘All our favorite California gurls’.

The Kardashians trailer

The Kardashians upcoming season seems to be packed with a whirlwind of emotions with Khloe Kardashian getting surgery to remove a melanoma from her face to Kourtney Kardashian getting upset with her sisters for almost ruining her big day with Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian also broke down in tears because of her split from Pete Davidson as well as Kanye West’s lies in a new video. While sobbing, Kim wrapped arms around her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian and said, ‘I'm having such a hard day today!’.

Fans were also upset with the appearance of Khloe’s cheating ex Tristan Thompson. When Khloe was asked where the reality star stands with Thompson she replied, ‘I think he thinks, let's just ride this out. But no, no chances’. One user wrote in comments, ‘Thought I was going to puke after I saw Tristan, but I am so ready for this drama!’.

